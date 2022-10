ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Police say a pedestrian was taken to a hospital after they were struck by a vehicle near Abingdon.

According to the Virginia State Police, a vehicle ran off the road in the 18400 block of Westwood Drive around 3:28 p.m. and hit a parked vehicle and pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to Johnston Memorial Hospital.

State police say the crash remains under investigation.