COEBURN, Va. (WJHL) — A pedestrian has died and a woman was charged with reckless driving following a crash in Coeburn, according to the Virginia State Police (VSP).

A release from the VSP said the crash happened on Aug. 2 and the pedestrian hit during the crash succumbed to his injuries on Aug. 12.

David Hupp, 51, of Norton, was walking west on the paved eastbound shoulder of Route 58A near West Front Street when a pickup truck ran off the right side of the road and struck him, the release said.

The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured and was wearing a seat belt, according to the release. She has been charged with reckless driving.

Hupp was transported to the University of Tenessee Medical Center in Knoxville, where he succumbed to his injuries on Aug. 12, the release said.

The VSP said the crash remains under investigation.