SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Scott County on Monday, police report.

According to Virginia State Police (VSP), an adult male was hit and killed near the intersection of Route 58 and Ross Carter Blvd just before midnight.

No further information was released and the investigation remains ongoing. The victim’s identity is unavailable until notification of next of kin, VSP stated.