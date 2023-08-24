RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A pedestrian was killed in a Russell County crash early Wednesday, according to the Virginia State Police (VSP).

A release from VSP states that a 2007 Chevrolet Express van was traveling south on Route 19 shortly before 4 a.m. when it “encountered a pedestrian walking in the left travel lane.” State police reported the van was unable to avoid hitting the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was identified as Candice Hale, 31 of Castlewood. Hale reportedly died at the scene.

The driver of the van was not injured in the crash, and the van remained at the scene following the crash.

No charges were filed in the crash, according to the VSP.