GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Glade Spring on Thursday.

It happened before 8 p.m. in the 500 block of East Glade Street, according to state police.

The pedestrian was taken to Johnston Memorial Hospital but succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash, according to VSP.

The pedestrian’s identity has not been released.

Virginia State Police said the crash remains under investigation.