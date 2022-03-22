WISE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A pedestrian was seriously injured after a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Wise County.

According to the Virginia State Police (VSP), the crash occurred Sunday night in the southbound lanes of Highway 23 near the 35.2 mile marker. The VSP reports the crash took place just before 7 p.m.

The pedestrian was flown to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, according to the VSP.

As of Tuesday, details are limited and an investigation is ongoing. No further details have been released yet.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.