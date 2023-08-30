WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Police are investigating after a vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian on Tuesday in Wise County.

According to a report from Virginia State Police (VSP), a 2016 Lincoln MKX was traveling south on Route 23 around 2:15 p.m. when a vehicle in front of the Lincoln “suddenly swerved out of [its[ travel lane.”

After the vehicle swerved, the Lincoln reportedly met a pedestrian walking in the lane. VSP reports that the Lincoln swerved, but was unable to avoid hitting the pedestrian.

The pedestrian, identified by VSP as Steffanie J. Sala, 43, of Dryden, Virginia, died at the scene.

The driver of the Lincoln was uninjured and wearing a seatbelt, VSP said.

As of Wednesday, no charges have been filed and the investigation remains ongoing.