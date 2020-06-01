VSP: One person, horse killed in Scott County crash; driver injured

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – One person and a horse died Monday morning following a crash in Scott County.

According to the Virginia State Police, a vehicle was headed south on US-23 just before 4 a.m. when it hit a horse in the roadway.

VSP says a passenger in the vehicle died after the crash, and the driver was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

VSP also said the horse was killed in the crash.

No identities have been released at this time.

This is a developing story, and more details are expected soon. Stay with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.

