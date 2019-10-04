VSP: One woman dead, another flown to hospital in Scott County crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Virginia State Police officials are investigating a fatal crash that happened on the Bristol Highway in Scott County late Wednesday night.

According to a release from VSP, a pickup truck was driving on Route 58 just before 11:30 p.m. when it ran off the left side of the highway and hit a tree.

We’re told the male driver was flown to the Bristol Regional Medical Center to be treated for what authorities described as life-threatening injuries.

There was a female passenger in the pickup truck who died at the scene.

Authorities have not released any names as they work to notify next of kin.

