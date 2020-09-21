VSP: One person dead, another hospitalized after crash in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Virginia State Police officials are investigating a crash that killed one person over the weekend.

According to VSP, a SUV and sedan collided at the intersection of Route 23 and Clinch River Highway Sunday evening.

The driver of the sedan, who has not yet been identified by authorities, died as a result of the crash.

VSP officials said a passenger in the sedan was taken to the Holston Valley Medical Center for treatment of “serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.”

According to a release issued Monday, “The Virginia State Police Wytheville Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to assist with the ongoing crash investigation.”

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.