LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — One person was injured after a crash involving a motorcycle and car in Lee County on Friday.

According to Virginia State Police (VSP), a 2023 Honda CBR100 was traveling westbound on Route 58A near the Opal Burden Drive intersection just before 6 p.m. when a 2017 Nissan Altima, also traveling westbound, switched lanes in front of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle was unable to avoid hitting the rear of the Altima, VSP reported. The driver sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the Altima was charged with unsafe lane change and registration-related violations, VSP said.

The crash remains under investigation.