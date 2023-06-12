TAZEWELL, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating after a two-vehicle crash left one person dead, one with serious injuries and a 3-year-old with minor injuries on Friday morning.

According to a release from the VSP, the crash happened at around 8:24 a.m. on Gratton Road/Route 61 in Tazewell County. A vehicle traveling north reportedly crossed the center line and struck a southbound van owned by the Clinch Valley Community Action- Head Start Program.

The driver of the northbound vehicle, Joseph Hancock, 49, of Tazewell, was pronounced dead at the crash scene, according to the release. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the head start van sustained serious injuries and a three-year-old had minor injuries, the release said. The crash remains under investigation, according to the VSP.