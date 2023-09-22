BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A woman is dead after a crash in Buchanan County on Tuesday.

According to Virginia State Police (VSP), around 11:30 p.m. a 2004 Honda Odyssey was traveling east on Route 645 when the vehicle experienced a mechanical failure as it entered a curve near the intersection of Blackberry Winter Road.

The vehicle reportedly ran off the right side of the road and went up an embankment.

The driver, identified by VSP as Jessica A. Konczal, 36, of Woodhaven, Mich., died at the scene. She was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt.

A 58-year-old male passenger was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He not wearing a seatbelt, VSP states.

The crash remains under investigation.