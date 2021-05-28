VSP: 1 dead, driver charged with DUI after Tazewell Co. crash

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that left one passenger dead and the driver in the hospital facing a DUI charge.

According to a VSP press release, Mark C. Dillow, 60, of Tazewell, Virginia was driving a 2015 Honda Civic along Route 640 on Thursday when the vehicle ran off the road into a ditch.

VSP reports that the car struck a utility pole and culvert then overturned.

Investigators said Dillow was transported to a nearby hospital for minor injuries. Passenger Cynthia Dillow, 58, reportedly died at the scene.

Dillow was charged with driving under the influence.

Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by VSP.