VSP: One dead after vehicle crashes into Marion church

MARION, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police say one person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a church in Marion.

It happened at the Christian Unity Church on Matson Drive.

State troopers say a pickup truck ran off the road and the driver did not survive.

Police have not yet released the name of the driver.

No one was inside the church at the time of the crash, according to VSP.

News Channel 11 has a crew on the scene.

