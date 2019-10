RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Virginia State Police officials are investigating after a vehicle and school bus with no children on board collided in a fatal crash.

VSP confirmed no children were on board the bus when the crash happened Wednesday just after 4 p.m. on Dante Road.

We’re told the crash is still under investigation.

Officials did confirm there was one fatality.

Stay with News Channel 11 as we continue to follow this developing story.