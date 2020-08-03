VSP: North Carolina man dies in Tazewell County motorcycle crash

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police are investigating after a a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Tazewell County Saturday.

According to a release from VSP, troopers responded to the crash at 4:32 p.m. on Route 16, also known as Stoney Ridge Road. VSP reports the crash occurred just north of Route 830.

The release says a 2014 Harley-Davidson FLHX was driving on Route 16 when it crossed the center line and hit a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

VSP reports the driver of the motorcycle, Kevin R. Skinner, 48 of Greeneville, N.C., was transported to the Tazewell Community Hospital after the crash.

Skinner later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, according to the release.

VSP reports Skinner was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the truck was not injured and had been wearing a seatbelt.

According to VSP, the crash is still under investigation.