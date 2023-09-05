SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two people were killed in a Sunday afternoon crash in Scott County, according to the Virginia State Police (VSP).

State police report the crash occurred at 1:22 p.m. on Route 58 when an eastbound Harley-Davidson motorcycle crossed the centerline while going into a curve. The motorcycle reportedly hit a 2020 GMC Sierra head-on.

The VSP stated in a release that both the motorcyclist and the passenger died at the scene of the crash. The motorcyclist was identified as Michael Leonard, 61 of Kingsport. The passenger was identified as Glenda Hopkins, 63 of Kingsport.

Both Leonard and Hopkins had been wearing helmets at the time of the crash, according to the VSP.

Police report the driver of the GMC was transported to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for minor injuries.

The VSP stated no charges were placed in the crash.