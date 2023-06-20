WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — State police are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a Bristol, Tennessee man over the weekend.

It happened around 3:20 p.m. Saturday on Route 649 at Keywest, a private road, according to the Virginia State Police (VSP).

Police said a 2000 Titan motorcycle was traveling east on Route 649 when it went off the right side of the road and struck a tree. The motorcyclist, identified as Jeffrey R. Booher, 55 of Bristol, died at the scene, VSP said. He was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.