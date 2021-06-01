VSP: Motorcyclist killed in Tazewell County crash Monday

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died as a result of a crash in Tazewell County.

According to a release from VSP, the crash occurred at 3:12 p.m. on Monday, May 31 on Route 16, just north of Freestone Valley Drive.

VSP reports a 2018 Harley-Davidson was headed south when it went around a curve on the road. The motorcycle reportedly went off the right side of the road into a ditch and hit an embankment.

The motorcyclist was identified as Jerry D. White, 75, of Pulaski, Virginia.

White was transported to Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital Monday.

VSP reports White had been wearing his helmet at the time of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.