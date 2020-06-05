VSP: Motorcyclist killed in Bristol, Va. crash

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Bristol.

State troopers say it happened around 5:20 p.m Thursday on the ramp from I-381 south to I-81 south.

According to VSP, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling on the ramp when the rider lost control and went off the roadway. The motorcyclist was then ejected from the bike.

The motorcyclist — identified as an adult male — was taken to the Bristol Regional Medical Center where he later died according to state police.

State police say speed was a factor in the crash.