Breaking News
Judge: Tennessee must allow vote by mail for all amid virus

VSP: Motorcyclist killed in Bristol, Va. crash

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Bristol.

State troopers say it happened around 5:20 p.m Thursday on the ramp from I-381 south to I-81 south.

According to VSP, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling on the ramp when the rider lost control and went off the roadway. The motorcyclist was then ejected from the bike.

The motorcyclist — identified as an adult male — was taken to the Bristol Regional Medical Center where he later died according to state police.

State police say speed was a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss