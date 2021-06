MARION, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday evening near Marion.

According to Virginia State Police, it happened around 5 p.m. on Route 16 just north of the town.

State police believe the motorcycle was traveling north when it went off the road and struck a guardrail.

The motorcyclist, identified as an adult male, died at the scene. State police are still in the process of notifying next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation.