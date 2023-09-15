HURLEY, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a motorcycle crash that left one person dead on Monday in the Hurley area of Buchanan County.

According to a release from the VSP, the crash happened Monday at around 6:55 p.m. on Knox Creek Drive (Route 652) around one mile east of Hurley Road (Route 643).

A motorcycle was reportedly traveling west on Knox Creek Drive when it ran off the right side of the road just before a bridge, went down an embankment, struck another embankment and came to a rest in a creek below the bridge, the release said.

The driver, Gary D. Mullins, 71, of Grundy, Va. was reportedly thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. The VSP said he was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the release.