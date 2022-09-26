LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Blountville motorcyclist involved in a single-vehicle crash on Route 58 spent nearly two weeks in the hospital before dying of his injuries.

Virginia State Police (VSP) announced on Monday that the driver, identified as Carl W. Marco, 76, had been traveling eastbound on the highway near Route 758 on Sept. 10 when the 2014 Harley-Davidson Ultra Glide ran off the left side of the road, hit a ditch and flipped over.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Authorities transported Marco to the Johnson City Medical Center, where he remained for 11 days before dying of his injuries on Sept. 21.

Marco had been wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, which remains under investigation.

No further details have been released at this time.