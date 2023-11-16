WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia State Police has issued a critically missing adult alert for a woman who was last seen on Interstate 81 in Southwest Virginia.

According to the VSP, 85-year-old Laura Melton Bowman was last seen Thursday around 1 p.m. driving a Gold 2005 Ford Freestyle near mile marker 80 on I-81 South in Wythe County.

The vehicle had Virginia license plate 7159RE.

Bowman is 4-foot 10-inches tall, weighs around 100 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees her is urged to call state police at 540-444-7788.