WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — An Abingdon man reportedly walking in the eastbound travel lane of Route 670 died when a 2018 Mercedes c300 hit him last Thursday.

Virginia State Police (VSP) said the man, identified as Larry J. Hackney, 54, had been walking in the roadway at 8:20 p.m. with his back turned to traffic. Police also noted he had been wearing dark, non-reflective clothing.

Hackney died at the scene.

Police did not charge the driver of the Mercedes.