VSP: Marion woman killed in early morning Wythe County crash

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Marion woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Wythe County early Wednesday morning, according to the Virginia State Police.

A release from VSP states that at 3:54 a.m., troopers responded to a crash near mile marker 63 on Interstate 81.

VSP reports that after the crash, the vehicle came to a stop on Radio Drive, which runs parallel to the interstate.

The release says that the driver, 33-year-old Borve Carlyle Fisher, Jr., of Marion, was transported to the Wytheville Community Hospital for treatment.

According to VSP, the passenger, Jessica Roberts, 39, of Marion, died at the scene.

Neither were wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to VSP.

Charges are pending, and the crash remains under investigation.

