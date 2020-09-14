VSP: Marion man dies in Smyth County crash

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Officials with Virginia State Police said they are continuing to investigate a crash that killed one person in Smyth County Sunday evening.

According to VSP officials, the crash happened in the 200 block of Shawnee Trail Road when a 2001 Harley Davidson FXS motorcycle crossed into the path of an oncoming 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

VSP identified the driver of the motorcycle as Randy L Trail, 52, of Marion, Virginia.

Authorities reported Trail died at the scene and was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the pickup truck, Aaron R. Dunford, 24, of Chilhowie, Virginia, was not injured, according to VSP officials.

VSP officials reported Monday the crash was still under investigation.

