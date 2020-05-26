VSP: Man’s remains found near abandoned tractor in Russell County

CASTLEWOOD, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia State Police is investigating after human remains were found in Russell County, but investigators believe the man’s death is not suspicious.

State police say the remains were discovered while responding to a call for a welfare check on an adult male in the 200 block of Chestnut Ridge Circle on Tuesday morning.

The welfare check led to police discovering an abandoned tractor that appeared to have crashed into a creek on a distant part of the property.

VSP says the remains of deceased male were found about 50 yards away from the tractor.

The death does not appear to be suspicious, according to VSP.

Police are in the process of notifying next of kin.