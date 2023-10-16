SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A man sustained life-threatening injuries after he was reportedly shot while resetting a target at a shooting range in Smyth County, the Virginia State Police (VSP) reports.

A statement from the VSP said the incident took place Monday at around 2 p.m. at a shooting range at Laurel Bed Lake. A 40-year-old man from Lebanon, Virginia was resetting a target when he was shot one time by another individual, the statement said.

The victim was transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center where he was undergoing treatment for life-threatening injuries.

The shooter, a 60-year-old male, was located at the range and detained without incident, according to the VSP. No charges or arrests have been made, the statement said.

The investigation is ongoing by the VSP.