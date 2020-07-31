VSP: Man killed in Dickenson County crash Thursday afternoon

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police are investigating after a man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Dickenson County.

According to a release from VSP, troopers were called to a crash on Route 80, also known as Sandlick Road, at 1:42 p.m. on Thursday.

The release says a 1997 Toyota T100 pickup truck ran off the right side of the road and over-corrected, causing the driver to lose control and the truck to overturn.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Route 602, also referred to as Indian Creek Road.

VSP reports the driver of the truck, Adrian L. Powers, 65 of Birchleaf, Va., died at the scene.

The release says Powers was not wearing his seatbelt.

A passenger in the truck suffered minor injuries, which were treated at the scene.

VSP says the crash remains under investigation.