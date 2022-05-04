GALAX, Va. (WJHL) – A man from Albemarle County is facing charges after he led police on a pursuit.

According to a statement from the Virginia State Police, the pursuit began just before 12:41 p.m. on Wednesday when officers with the Galax Police Department began pursuing a BMW sedan. The chase continued through Carroll County and VSP troopers provided assistance.

State police were able to bring the BMW to a stop near Old Baytown Road and Grammer Lane as it entered Grayson County.

The driver of the BMW Eric Frazier, 29, sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from a nearby hospital and taken into custody.

Frazier was arrested for DUI second offense, one felony count of possession of a schedule two drug with the intent to distribute, one felony count of eluding police, and one count of driving on a revoked license and using a cell phone while driving.

Frazier is currently being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail.