VSP: Lee Co. father fatally shoots son-in-law after ‘violently dragging’ wife out front door, investigation ongoing

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police are investigating after a father allegedly fatally shot his daughter’s husband in Lee County.

According to a release from VSP, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was called to a domestic situation in the 9400 block of U.S. Highway 421 at 7:29 p.m. on Wednesday.

The release says Kevin Corbin, 47, of Pennington Gap, had forced his way into his in-laws’ home and had started “violently dragging his wife out the front door.”

VSP reports the wife’s 64-year-old father shot at Corbin.

The release says rescue personnel responded to the home. Corbin succumbed to the injuries he received in the shooting.

As of Friday morning, the investigation is ongoing with charges pending. The Lee County Commonwealth’s Attorney is providing consultation in the case.