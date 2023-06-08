WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A motorcyclist from Kingsport died after being injured in a Washington County, Virginia crash, according to Virginia State Police (VSP).

A release from the VSP states that at 5:50 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, a Harley-Davidson was heading south on Route 91 and entered the Route 773 intersection. While it was going into a curve, investigators said the operator lost control and was thrown from the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, identified as Ryan Conklin, 24, was reportedly thrown into the northbound lane and hit a Kia Sorento that was stopped and waiting to turn.

Conklin was transported to the Johnson Memorial Hospital. According to the VSP, he died later on Sunday.

He had been wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the release stated.

The driver of the Kia was not injured, and no charges were placed as a result of the crash.