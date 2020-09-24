VSP: Kingsport man facing charges related to fatal Scott County wreck

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Kingsport man is facing charges related to a fatal crash in Scott County on September 20.

According to Virginia State Police, Richard Spivey, 69, of Kingsport is charged with failure to yield the right-of-way.

The VSP report states a 2016 Honda Pilot, driven by Spivey, was going westbound on Route 65.

According to the report, “As it attempted to make a left turn onto Route 23, the Pilot pulled into the path of a northbound 2011 Honda Civic. The Civic was unable to avoid striking the Pilot in its driver’s side.”

The driver of the Civic, identified as Connie Hensley, 58, of Duffield, was taken to Holston Valley Medical Center where she was declared dead. A 15-year-old female passenger of the Civic was flown by Med-Flight to HVMC for treatment of serious injuries.

VSP officials noted that neither of them were wearing a seatbelt.

Spivey was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

According to VSP, the investigation is ongoing.