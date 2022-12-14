TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) report that a 78-year-old man is dead after his Jeep ran off the road and hit a utility pole in Tazewell County on Monday, Dec. 12.

A news release from authorities states that Roger L. Hagy, of Tazewell, had been traveling west on Gratton Road in a 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee Monday morning when it “ran off the right side of the road, struck an embankment, overturned and struck a utility pole.”

Hagy died at the scene, police say. He had not been wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.