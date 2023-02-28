SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) has issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert for a Smyth County woman.

Authorities are trying to find 20-year-old Adrianna Rose Thompson. She was last seen Tuesday around 1 p.m. on U.S. 11 walking toward the Atkins post office with a golden medium-sized dog, according to the VSP.

State police Thompson may be wearing an orange shirt with an orange overshirt, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes. She wears glasses and has a heart tattoo on her left wrist. She has green eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information on where she may be is asked to contact the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 276-783-7204.