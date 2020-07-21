VSP: Investigation underway after Marion man dies in Smyth County crash

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Smyth County on Monday night.

According to a release from VSP, the crash occurred at 9:09 p.m. on Route 762, also known as White Top Road, just north of Route 732.

VSP reports a 1995 Ford F-250 was driving north when it rounded a curve and lost control.

The release says the truck hit a guardrail and overturned.

The driver, identified as Dennis J. Greer, 63, of Marion, died at the scene.

No further information was released.

The crash remains under investigation, according to VSP.