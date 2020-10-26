VSP: Investigation underway after fatal crash in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia State Police are investigating after a driver died in a Tazewell County crash that left a vehicle overturned in a creek.

According to a release from VSP, the single-vehicle crash occurred Sunday, October 25 around 12:52 p.m. when a Chevrolet Impala headed south on Route 626 failed to stop for a stop sign.

VSP reports that the Impala crossed over Route 637 and went over an embankment. The vehicle entered a creek where it overturned.

VSP says the driver, Rickie D. Vandyke, 57, of Bandy, Virginia, died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation as Monday morning.

