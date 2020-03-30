VSP: Investigation underway after fatal crash in Dickenson County

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police are investigating after a single-vehicle crash in Dickenson County on Saturday afternoon.

According to a release from VSP, the crash occurred at 3:04 p.m. on Route 631 just east of Route 630.

The release says a 2001 Isuzu Rodeo was headed east on Route 631 when it crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the road, where it hit an embankment and overturned,

The driver, Michael S. Killer, 48, of Coeburn, Virginia was transported to the Dickenson County Community Hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Koller was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.