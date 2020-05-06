VSP investigating work zone crash in Smyth County

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities are investigating a crash that happened in a highway work zone in Smyth County and injured two people.

Virginia State Police says it happened around just before noon Wednesday at mile marker 42.

According to VSP, a tractor-trailer was traveling north when it struck a “crash truck” working in the work zone. The tractor and trailer dislodged and went off the left side of the interstate and into the guardrail. The trailer then caught on fire.

The drivers of both the tractor-trailer and the crash truck sustained minor injuries.

Traffic is being detoured off I-81 northbound at exit 39 and returning to the interstate at exit 44 in Smyth Co due to cleanup following a crash. It will be approximately four hours until cleanup is accomplished. https://t.co/9uYmp8mhai — VDOT Bristol (@VaDOTBristol) May 6, 2020

State police say cleanup is still underway at this time. According to VDOT, traffic is being detoured off of I-81 northbound at exit 39. Cleanup is estimated to take four hours.

The crash remains under investigation.