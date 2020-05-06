1  of  4
Breaking News
HCSO searching for missing 14-year-old, asking for public’s help TDH: 13,938 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee SCSO: Investigators say they are looking into ‘a person of interest’ in death of Evelyn Boswell Mount Rogers Health District: Chilhowie Taco Bell employee diagnosed with hepatitis A

VSP investigating work zone crash in Smyth County

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: VSP)

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities are investigating a crash that happened in a highway work zone in Smyth County and injured two people.

Virginia State Police says it happened around just before noon Wednesday at mile marker 42.

According to VSP, a tractor-trailer was traveling north when it struck a “crash truck” working in the work zone. The tractor and trailer dislodged and went off the left side of the interstate and into the guardrail. The trailer then caught on fire.

The drivers of both the tractor-trailer and the crash truck sustained minor injuries.

State police say cleanup is still underway at this time. According to VDOT, traffic is being detoured off of I-81 northbound at exit 39. Cleanup is estimated to take four hours.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss