WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia State Police is investigating a crash involving two motorcycles that occurred Saturday afternoon.

According to VSP, two people were flown to Bristol Regional Medical Center following the crash for treatment of “serious,” but “non-life threatening,” injuries.

VSP officials say the crash occurred at Beartree Gap Road and Route 58 in Washington County, Virginia just after 3:00 p.m.