VSP investigating tractor-trailer crash on I-81

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A tractor-trailer traveling north on Interstate 81 in Virginia ran off the road early Saturday morning, hit the guardrail and overturned at the mile marker 68.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash in Wythe County which only involved the one vehicle.

The impact of the crash caused the truck to catch fire.

Authorities say fire crews have spent much of the morning and are still at the scene putting out recurring fires within the trailer.

VSP says the tractor-trailer was contracted by the United States Postal Service and was fully loaded with boxes and various goods.

The driver was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

