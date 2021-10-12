VSP investigating Russell County fatal crash

CASTLEWOOD, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia State Police are investigating after a crash left a Dante, Virginia woman dead on Friday.

According to a release from VSP, the crash happened around 2:35 p.m. Oct. 8 on Route 58. The release said a 2007 Toyota 4Runner was traveling west down the route when a tire blew out.

The car lost control and flipped across the median before stopping in the opposing lanes. According to the report the driver, Sheree Barnes, 36, was not wearing her seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle.

Barnes was taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center, and later died due to her injuries.

VSP stated that the crash remains under investigation.