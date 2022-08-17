BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia authorities are investigating a pedestrian death that occurred on Interstate 81 South Sunday morning.

According to a release from Virginia State Police (VSP), troopers responded to reports of a pedestrian walking along I-81 S near Mile Marker 1.1 around 3:50 a.m. on Sunday. The pedestrian, identified as Johnathan L. Chapman, 39, of Bristol, Virginia, was reportedly hit only minutes later.

Investigators said a 2006 Toyota Tacoma was traveling south along the interstate while Chapman was in the right lane, and couldn’t avoid hitting him. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured in the crash, according to VSP.

The crash remained under investigation as of Wednesday.