BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Grundy man is dead after running off the side of Route 628 (Horn Mountain Road) Monday and hitting a tree and fence.

Virginia State Police (VSP) revealed the agency responded to the single-vehicle crash on Monday at 5:08 p.m. Investigators determined that the driver, identified as Christopher D. Stilwell, 50, had been driving a 2000 Ford Ranger when it ran off the right side — nearly three miles north of Route 638.

Responders pronounced him dead at the scene. The VSP news release stated he had not been wearing a seatbelt.

VSP continues to investigate speed and alcohol as factors in the crash, according to the release.