VSP investigating fatal Wythe County crash

WYTHE COUTNY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a fatal crash, the agency announced Tuesday in a release.

According to VSP, while the crash is believed to have happened on Oct. 23 on Wysor Highway, the scene wasn’t discovered until Oct. 31 at 3:55 p.m.

Investigators determined that a 2004 Ford Explorer pulling a utility trailer had been traveling northbound on Route 100 (Wysor Highway) before running off the left side of the road, toppling over an embankment and overturning.

The driver, David W. Parish, 57, Woodlawn, died in the the crash, VSP reported. He was wearing a seatbelt.

VSP continues to investigate the crash.