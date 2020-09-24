VSP investigating fatal wrong-way crash in Wise County

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that happened Wednesday night in Wise County.

It happened around 8:10 p.m. on U.S. Route 23 at mile marker 39.

According to VSP, a Ford Explorer was traveling north in the southbound lanes when it struck a southbound Hyundai Santa Fe head-on.

State police say the driver of the Hyundai, identified as Sharon Dorton, 62 of Big Stone Gap, was taken to Lonesome Pine Hospital where she was declared deceased.

The driver of the Ford, a 60-year-old woman from Wise, was taken to Norton Community Hospital and then flown to Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport where she is being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to VSP.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.