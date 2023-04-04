WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a fatal Washington County crash that left a man dead on Saturday.

Just after 11 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 58 (Jeb Stuart Highway) near Route 787 (Celebrity Lane).

According to VSP, A 2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser was traveling west on Route 58 when it allegedly struck a 2014 Subaru Impreza. The driver of the Chrysler, Jerry T. Vanhuss, 47, of Damascus, Virginia died at the scene, a VSP release stated.

The driver of the Subaru was taken to an area hospital for treatment of ‘serious injuries.’ Both drivers were reportedly wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.