VSP investigating fatal three-vehicle crash on Saturday in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A midnight crash in Carroll County on Route 58 that left one person dead and another hospitalized is being investigated by the Virginia State Police.

According to the Virginia State Police, the driver of a Subaru Impreza ran off the right side of the road while driving westbound on Route 58 Saturday at midnight.

After running off the road, the Subaru struck a parked pickup truck in a private driveway.

After hitting the truck, the Subaru was sent into a culvert, hit a highway sign and went back into the westbound lanes.

The Subaru collided with a Pontiac G6 after it reentered the lanes.

The driver of the Subaru, Jesse W. Crouse, 31, of Independence, Virginia, was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. Crouse died of his injuries on Sunday.

The truck was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Pontiac was taken to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries. The Pontiac driver was wearing a seat belt.